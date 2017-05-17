Genetic counselling
Genetic counselling is an educational process that aims to inform and advise patients and relatives at risk of a genetic condition about the nature of the disorder, the probability of developing it and the risk of passing it on to future generations. Individuals can then make informed decisions about available testing, health management, treatment, and family planning options.
