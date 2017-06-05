Research |
Engineered Cpf1 variants with altered PAM specificities
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
Gene therapy involves the introduction of new genes into cells, to restore or add gene expression, for the purpose of treating disease. Most commonly a mutated gene is replaced with DNA encoding a functional copy. Alternatively DNA encoding a therapeutic protein drug may be introduced.
Research |
The targeting range of the CRISPR endonuclease Cpf1 is increased three-fold by molecular engineering.
Research | | open
While CRISPR-Cas9 is a powerful technology, it’s in vivo application can be limited by unwanted off-target editing events. Here the authors present SLiCES, a self-limiting Cas9 circuit to enhance editing by preventing residual nuclease activity.
Research |
Insertion of the sequence encoding herpes simplex virus 1 thymidine kinase at the breakpoints of fusion genes in cancer cells causes cell death and regression of mouse xenograft tumors.
Comments and Opinion | | open
News |
Birgitte Volck, head of rare disease R&D at GlaxoSmithKline, discusses the new era of rare disease drug discovery and development.
Editorial |
With the advent of precision genome editing, the ability to modify living organisms has proceeded with remarkable speed and breadth. Any application of this technology to the human germ line must be tightly coupled to deliberate consideration of the consequences, both scientific and social, of introducing heritable alterations to the human population. We recommend constant oversight and evaluation of human germline genome editing to balance prudence with discovery, and risk with progress.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |