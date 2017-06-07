Gene regulatory networks

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Technique: A mosaic of enhancer function in single cellsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 328–329
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: Unmixing cell lineage states with single-cell RNA sequencingNature Methods 13, 903
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Capturing transcription factors in the wild
An assay that snares transcription factors with genomic DNA fragments reveals how genetic and epigenetic factors shape binding behavior.Nature Methods 13, 549
Research Highlights |
Synthetic biology: Automating genetic circuit designNature Reviews Genetics 17, 314–315
Research Highlights |
Cancer biology: TGFβ and EMT as double agents
TGFβ signalling induces EMT and elicits apoptosis by switching SOX4 from acting as a tumour promoter to a tumour suppressor.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 17, 202–203
Research Highlights |
Complex disease: A global view of regulatory networksNature Reviews Genetics 17, 252