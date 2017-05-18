Gene regulation in immune cells

News and Views |
Nature Immunology 18, 597–598
Research
Ash1l and lnc-Smad3 coordinate Smad3 locus accessibility to modulate iTreg polarization and T cell autoimmunity
The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15818
Reviews
Transcriptional determination and functional specificity of myeloid cells: making sense of diversity
In this Review, the authors describe the transcriptional and post-transcriptional mechanisms that determine the functional specification of myeloid cells and discuss how mature cells of the myeloid lineage can react to the same danger signal with different, highly specific responses.
Research
HSPs drive dichotomous T-cell immune responses via DNA methylome remodelling in antigen presenting cells
Low dose of the heat shock protein gp96 can drive effector T-cell responses, yet high-dose gp96 is immunosuppressive by expanding the regulatory T-cell population. Here the authors explain this dichotomy by showing that high-dose gp96 can drive plasmacytoid dendritic cell expression of neuropilin-1, thus functionally supporting interaction with Treg cells.Nature Communications 8, 15648
Research
JunB is essential for IL-23-dependent pathogenicity of Th17 cells
T helper 17 (Th17) cells can be pathogenic, but what controls this phenotype is unclear. Here the authors show that the transcription factor JunB promotes proinflammatory Th17 function by regulating the transcription of multiple Th17-related genes.Nature Communications 8, 15628
News and Views
STAT5 alters the state of transcriptional networks, driving aggressive leukemia
The transcription factor STAT5 acts as an oncoprotein in B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, competing with the transcription factors NF-κB and Ikaros for binding to DNA.Nature Immunology 18, 597–598
News and Views
Gene-enhancer variants reveal diverse TCR-mediated differentiation
The transcription factor IRF4 acts as a 'rheostat' for TCR signaling. Discrete levels of IRF4 can activate distinct transcriptional programs in T cells due to binding sites of variable affinity in groups of target genes.Nature Immunology 18, 483–484
Research Highlights
Circulating potentialNature Immunology 18, 487
News and Views
RNA-binding proteins mind the GAPs
Increased expression of the ubiquitin ligase TRAF6 in hematopoietic stem cells promotes activity of the GTP-binding protein Cdc42 and consequent diminished function of hematopoietic stem cells by ubiquitination of the RNA-binding protein hnRNP-A1, which leads to an inability to properly process pre-mRNA encoding Cdc42-inhibitory GTPase-activating proteins.Nature Immunology 18, 146–148
News and Views
Epigenetic orchestration of thymic Treg cell development
Regulatory T cells develop in the thymus as a distinct lineage of T cells instructed by the lineage-specifying transcription factor Foxp3. Epigenetic imprinting by the genome organizer Satb1 precedes this cell-fate 'decision' during thymocyte development.Nature Immunology 18, 144–146
News and Views
Is sex bias orchestrated in the skin?
The identification of VGLL3 as a transcription (co-)factor that underlies the sex bias of the human immune system further underscores the relevance of research into this area.Nature Immunology 18, 142–143