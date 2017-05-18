Gene regulation in immune cells

Definition

Gene regulation in immune cells refers to the mechanisms used by immune cells to increase or decrease the production of specific gene products.

    Increased expression of the ubiquitin ligase TRAF6 in hematopoietic stem cells promotes activity of the GTP-binding protein Cdc42 and consequent diminished function of hematopoietic stem cells by ubiquitination of the RNA-binding protein hnRNP-A1, which leads to an inability to properly process pre-mRNA encoding Cdc42-inhibitory GTPase-activating proteins.

    • Martin Turner
    •  & Elisa Monzón-Casanova
    Nature Immunology 18, 146–148

  • News and Views |

    Regulatory T cells develop in the thymus as a distinct lineage of T cells instructed by the lineage-specifying transcription factor Foxp3. Epigenetic imprinting by the genome organizer Satb1 precedes this cell-fate 'decision' during thymocyte development.

    • Marc Beyer
    •  & Jochen Huehn
    Nature Immunology 18, 144–146

  • News and Views |

    The identification of VGLL3 as a transcription (co-)factor that underlies the sex bias of the human immune system further underscores the relevance of research into this area.

    • Aridaman Pandit
    • , Linde Meyaard
    •  & Timothy R D J Radstake
    Nature Immunology 18, 142–143
