Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that act to induce or repress the expression of a gene. These include structural and chemical changes to the genetic material, binding of proteins to specific DNA elements to regulate transcription, or mechanisms that modulate translation of mRNA.
Nature Genetics 49, 820–821
Of giraffes' necks and the inheritance of chromatin states
Genome-wide characterization of mammalian promoters with distal enhancer functions
Salvatore Spicuglia and colleagues use a high-throughput reporter assay to identify a set of mammalian promoters, termed Epromoters, that display enhancer activity and have distinct genomic and epigenomic features. Through CRISPR–Cas9 gene editing experiments, they show that Epromoters are involved in long-range gene regulation in cis.
TET-mediated active DNA demethylation: mechanism, function and beyond
A key mode of regulating DNA methylation is through active demethylation driven by TET-mediated oxidation of 5-methylcytosine (5mC). This Review discusses our latest understanding of the mechanisms and regulation of active DNA demethylation, and the roles of active demethylation (and the oxidized 5mC intermediates) in gene regulation, genome stability, development and disease.
Starting embryonic transcription for the first time
Three studies highlight DUX proteins as key transcription factors regulating embryonic genome activation in early mammalian development.
New work reports that both derepressed and hyper-repressed chromatin states in animals can be transmitted to progeny for many generations. Transmission depends on genomic architecture and histone modifications.
Synthetic biology: Return to senderNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Gene regulation: The nuclear pore — a scaffold for inducible genesNature Reviews Genetics 18, 273
Regulatory elements: A boost to RNA processingNature Reviews Genetics 18, 270–271
Epigenetics: DNA methylation prevents intragenic transcription
DNA methylation by DNMT3B within the bodies of genes prevents aberrant transcription initiation.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 212–213