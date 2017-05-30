Gene ontology
The Gene Ontology (GO) project is a bioinformatics initiative that provides an ontology (shared vocabulary) of defined terms to represent specific gene product properties. The use of controlled terms from the GO means that computers can be used to analyse relationships between gene products, which in turn can reveal previously unknown functions.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Impact of outdated gene annotations on pathway enrichment analysisNature Methods 13, 705–706
Correspondence |
miRWalk2.0: a comprehensive atlas of microRNA-target interactionsNature Methods 12, 697
Research Highlights |
Systems biology: A next-gen ontology
An approach to cluster and organize systems biology data yields NeXO, a data-driven ontology.Nature Methods 10, 101
News and Views |
Automating the construction of gene ontologies
Manual curation of biological ontologies is recapitulated by an algorithmic approach, supplementing the Gene Ontology and enabling the discovery of relationships among genes and proteins.Nature Biotechnology 31, 34–35
Comments and Opinion |
Ontology engineeringNature Biotechnology 28, 128–130
News |
Gene catalog for differentiating human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) into mature, insulin-producing pancreatic β cells
In vitro and computational studies identified genes that could help develop strategies for β cell production from hPSCs.