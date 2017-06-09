Gene expression
Gene expression is the generation of a functional gene product from the information encoded by a gene, through the processes of transcription and translation. Gene products are often proteins, however non-protein coding genes can encode functional RNA, including ribosomal RNA (rRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA) or small nuclear RNA (snRNA).
Latest Research and Reviews
Differential analysis of RNA-seq incorporating quantification uncertainty
By using bootstraps that estimate inferential variance, the sleuth method and software provide fast and highly accurate differential gene expression analysis in an interactive Shiny app.
RNA-sequencing Identifies Novel Pathways in Sarcoidosis MonocytesScientific Reports 7, 2721
News and Comment
Remembrance of epigenomes past
Understanding of how epigenetic information is acquired, processed and transmitted through cell division, and potentially across generations, remains limited. Mechanistic studies aiming to elucidate the molecular underpinnings of these phenomena may provide insights into development, disease susceptibility and evolution.Nature Genetics 49, 815
Technique: A mosaic of enhancer function in single cellsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 328–329
Correspondence: Oncogenic MYC persistently upregulates the molecular clock component REV-ERBαNature Communications 8, 14862
Correspondence: Reply to ‘Oncogenic MYC persistently upregulates the molecular clock component REV-ERBα’Nature Communications 8, 14918
Non-coding RNA: Exosomal microRNAs as novel adipokinesNature Reviews Genetics 18, 212
Adipose tissue: Exosomal microRNAs — novel adipokinesNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 188