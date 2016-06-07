Gastroparesis

Definition

Gastroparesis is chronic, delayed gastric emptying in which food remains in the stomach longer than normal; symptoms include nausea and vomiting. Gastroparesis can occur as a result of motor dysfunction, nerve damage or paralysis of the stomach muscles, and is associated with other systemic diseases (diabetes mellitus) and surgical complications (gastrectomy).

