Gastroparesis
Gastroparesis is chronic, delayed gastric emptying in which food remains in the stomach longer than normal; symptoms include nausea and vomiting. Gastroparesis can occur as a result of motor dysfunction, nerve damage or paralysis of the stomach muscles, and is associated with other systemic diseases (diabetes mellitus) and surgical complications (gastrectomy).
Latest Research and Reviews
Living With Gastroparesis: A Little Hope Goes a Long WayThe American Journal of Gastroenterology 111, 760–761
Ghrelin and motilin receptors as drug targets for gastrointestinal disorders
The gastrointestinal hormones ghrelin and motilin are released during hunger to stimulate appetite and interdigestive movement of the stomach, respectively. Ghrelin and motilin receptor agonists also increase gastric emptying of meals and emerging data shows previously unknown effects on nausea and constipation. In this Review, Sanger and Furness describe the complex interactions of ghrelin and motilin with their receptors and the pathways influencing gastrointestinal functions. Finally, they describe the potential of receptor agonists to treat various gastrointestinal disorders.
Gastric emptying and glycaemia in health and diabetes mellitus
Disordered gastric emptying (also known as gastroparesis) is a complication frequently associated with long-standing type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus. In this Review, Phillips and colleagues discuss the underlying pathophysiology of gastroparesis in patients with diabetes mellitus. In addition, diagnosis, symptom management and emerging therapies are addressed.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 112–128
Gastroparesis: pathogenesis, diagnosis and management
Gastroparesis is a prevalent condition that produces symptoms of delayed gastric emptying in the absence of physical blockage. Over the past 5 years, considerable advances have been made in understanding gastroparesis, and the number of treatment options has expanded. William Hasler thus provides a timely Review of the pathogenesis, diagnosis and management of this condition.
News and Comment
Motility: Is 'ICC-opathy' present in gastroparesis-like syndrome?
The impact of chronic nausea and vomiting on quality of life and economic burden are substantial. New findings show that interstitial cells of Cajal are depleted or have ultrastructural changes in patients with chronic nausea and vomiting who have normal gastric emptying. Abnormalities of the gastric slow waves were also observed.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 375–376