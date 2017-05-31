Gastrointestinal system
The human gastrointestinal system principally refers to the stomach and intestine, but can encompass the entire gastrointestinal tract, including all structures and organs from the mouth to the anus. The gastrointestinal system has a vital role in digestion, which is under hormonal control, to obtain nutrients for the body and eliminate waste.
Protocols |
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.Nature Protocols 12, 1295–1309
Reviews |
Management of refractory eosinophilic oesophagitis
The clinical management of refractory eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE) is challenging, owing to the limited data available to guide decision-making. In this Review, Dellon discusses the clinical definition of refractory EoE, examines the causes and predictors of non-response, and highlights both current and emerging treatment modalities for non-responders.
Reviews |
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and fatty liver disease
In this Review, Foulds et al. posit that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are an unappreciated driver of the development and progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Experimental animal studies supporting this association are discussed, together with the challenges of establishing a causal link in humans.
Research Highlights |
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
News and Views |
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.