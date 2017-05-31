Gastrointestinal system

The human gastrointestinal system principally refers to the stomach and intestine, but can encompass the entire gastrointestinal tract, including all structures and organs from the mouth to the anus. The gastrointestinal system has a vital role in digestion, which is under hormonal control, to obtain nutrients for the body and eliminate waste.

