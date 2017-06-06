Gastrointestinal models
Gastrointestinal models are experimental systems that recreate aspects of the human digestive system to study its function in digestion and disease. They include animal models such as mouse genetic models of bowel disease and in vitro chemical systems that recapitulate digestion and can include intestinal epithelium and gut microbes.
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.Nature Protocols 12, 1295–1309
Inhibition of gelatinase B/MMP-9 does not attenuate colitis in murine models of inflammatory bowel disease
Metalloproteinase-9 has been suggested as therapeutic target to treat inflammatory bowel disease. Here de Bruyn et al. show that genetic and pharmacological inhibition of metalloproteinase-9 does not ameliorate inflammation and fibrosis in mice challenged with acute and chronic colitis protocols.Nature Communications 8, 15384
IBS: The power of protease activity in IBS
Problems with extracellular recording of electrical activity in gastrointestinal muscle
Rhythmic electrical slow waves generate the contractions fundamental to gastrointestinal motility and certain disorders. In this Perspective, Sanders and colleagues discuss the application of slow-wave extracellular recording techniques to gastrointestinal organs and how mechanical artefacts might contaminate these recordings and confound interpretation.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 731–741
Pancreatic cancer: Mapping malignant tissue dynamics