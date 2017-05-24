Gastrointestinal hormones
Gastrointestinal hormones are hormones produced from specialized endocrine cells of the stomach, pancreas and small intestine, which are secreted directly into the bloodstream. Here, they promote the physical process of food digestion, detect harmful substances and generate responses that protect against harmful substances. Examples of gastrointestinal hormones are ghrelin, amylin and glucagon-like peptides 1 and 2.
The cellular and molecular bases of leptin and ghrelin resistance in obesity
In obesity, individuals develop resistance to leptin and ghrelin, which have important functions in the neuroendocrine control of energy homeostasis. Here, Cui and colleagues discuss the mechanisms that lead to leptin and ghrelin resistance, and how they might be exploited as targets for the management and treatment of obesity.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 338–351
Visceral hyperalgesia caused by peptide YY deletion and Y2 receptor antagonismScientific Reports 7, 40968
Liver: FGF21 — the cause of having a 'sweet tooth'?
Diabetes: Pancreatic GLP1 is involved in glucose regulationNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 252
Obesity: Obesity alters fatty acid sensingNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 65
Therapy: Gastrointestinal safety of incretin therapies: are we there yet?
The gastrointestinal safety of incretin-based therapies is controversial. Two new studies find no effect of GLP-1 receptor agonists on acute pancreatitis risk, but increased risk of bile duct and gallbladder disease. However, no retrospective epidemiological studies can provide definitive answers, and nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea remain the most clinically relevant adverse effects of these drugs, compromising long-term adherence.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 630–632
Diabetes: Roux-en-Y rescues islet function via PYYNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 373
Surgery: Gut metabolism differentially altered by bariatric surgeries