Gastrointestinal hormones

Definition

Gastrointestinal hormones are hormones produced from specialized endocrine cells of the stomach, pancreas and small intestine, which are secreted directly into the bloodstream. Here, they promote the physical process of food digestion, detect harmful substances and generate responses that protect against harmful substances. Examples of gastrointestinal hormones are ghrelin, amylin and glucagon-like peptides 1 and 2.

