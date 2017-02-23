Research | | open
Gastritis
Gastritis is inflammation of the lining of the stomach the gastric mucosa. Gastritis is characterized by upper central abdominal pain and can have many different causes, including excessive consumption of alcohol and long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
The Impact of Gastric Atrophy on the Incidence of DiabetesScientific Reports 7, 39777
Rare Helicobacter pylori Virulence Genotypes in BhutanScientific Reports 6, 22584
Helicobacter pylori: Helicobacter pylori gastritis—a novel distinct disease entity
A global consensus report on Helicobacter pylori gastritis has been developed. Topics discussed include whether dyspepsia caused by H. pylori infection is separate from functional dyspepsia or not, the evaluation method for H. pylori-induced gastritis, eradication therapy for H. pylori gastritis to prevent gastric carcinogenesis and management after H. pylori eradication.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 556–557
Helicobacter pylori: perspectives and time trends
The discovery of Helicobacter pylori redirected our understanding of certain gastroduodenal diseases. Many of these diseases (such as ulcer disease and mucosal associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma) have become curable, and others (gastric cancer) might be preventable with the application of H. pylori eradication therapy. This Timeline gives an overview of the success of clinical research on H. pylori to date and highlights some future trends in this area.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 628–638
Biomarkers: Noninvasive diagnosis and screening of atrophic gastritis