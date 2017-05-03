Gas chromatography
Gas chromatography is a technique used to separate mixtures of gaseous chemical compounds based on differences in the compounds’ relative affinities for a solid (gas-solid chromatography) or liquid (gas-liquid chromatography) stationary phase held within a column.
Antifungal drug testing by combining minimal inhibitory concentration testing with target identification by gas chromatography–mass spectrometry
By combining minimal inhibitory concentration testing with GC–MS-based pathway analysis, it is possible to identify which enzymes in the ergosterol biosynthesis pathway are being targeted by potential new antifungal substances.Nature Protocols 12, 947–963
Application of a robustness screen for the evaluation of synthetic organic methodology
In this protocol from Frank Glorius and colleagues, analysis of gas chromatography data from a reaction conducted in the presence of various additives provides information on each additive's effect on the progress of the reaction and on the additive’s stability under the reaction conditions.Nature Protocols 9, 1348–1353
Chemistry: Rapid reaction inspectionNature Methods 10, 699