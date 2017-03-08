Gall bladder disease

Latest Research and Reviews
Gallstones
Gallstones are masses in the gallbladder or biliary tract. This Primer by Lammert et al. focuses on the formation of gallstones, summarizes the current principles of treatment of the stones and their potential complications and envisions future approaches for this widespread disease.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 2, 16024
Video of the MonthThe American Journal of Gastroenterology 110, 1655
Therapy: Gastrointestinal risks of incretin-based drugsNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 557
Epidermal growth factor receptor 3 (EGFR3; HER3; ErbB3); HER2 (EGFR2; ErbB2; neu); EGFR
Studies in patient samples and cell culture suggest inhibiting mutant proteins in the ErbB signaling pathway could help treat gallbladder cancer (GBC).