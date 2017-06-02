Galaxies and clusters

Galaxies and clusters are the ensembles of stars and other astronomical objects bound together by gravitational forces. Galaxies are ordered into galaxy groups, which are in turn organised into clusters. The Earth is in a galaxy called the Milky Way, which is in the Local Group in the Virgo Supercluster.

  • Research |

    Four galaxies discovered near quasars at redshifts exceeding 6 have star-formation rates that are high enough to explain the massive elliptical galaxies known to exist at redshifts of about 4.

    • R. Decarli
    • , F. Walter
    • , B. P. Venemans
    • , E. Bañados
    • , F. Bertoldi
    • , C. Carilli
    • , X. Fan
    • , E. P. Farina
    • , C. Mazzucchelli
    • , D. Riechers
    • , H.-W. Rix
    • , M. A. Strauss
    • , R. Wang
    •  & Y. Yang
    Nature 545, 457–461

  • Research |

    The stacking of nearly three-quarters of a million spectra has unearthed a previously unknown component of the Galactic halo: a widely distributed, neutral, excited hydrogen layer that could harbour a sizeable proportion of the Milky Way’s baryons.

    • Huanian Zhang
    •  & Dennis Zaritsky
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0103

  • Research |

    A faint galaxy has been detected in the very early Universe thanks to deep observations and a massive cluster gravitationally magnifying its emission. One out of only five such galaxies known, this detection constrains how the Universe was reionized.

    • Austin Hoag
    • , Maruša Bradacˇ
    • , Michele Trenti
    • , Tommaso Treu
    • , Kasper B. Schmidt
    • , Kuang-Han Huang
    • , Brian C. Lemaux
    • , Julie He
    • , Stephanie R. Bernard
    • , Louis E. Abramson
    • , Charlotte A. Mason
    • , Takahiro Morishita
    • , Laura Pentericci
    •  & Tim Schrabback
    Nature Astronomy 1, 0091

  • Research |

    A massive ancient galaxy with minimal star formation is observed spectroscopically at an epoch when the Universe is less than 2 billion years old, posing a challenge to theories.

    • Karl Glazebrook
    • , Corentin Schreiber
    • , Ivo Labbé
    • , Themiya Nanayakkara
    • , Glenn G. Kacprzak
    • , Pascal A. Oesch
    • , Casey Papovich
    • , Lee R Spitler
    • , Caroline M. S. Straatman
    • , Kim-Vy H. Tran
    •  & Tiantian Yuan
    Nature 544, 71–74

  • Research | | open

    The cosmic optical background is an important cosmological observable. Here the authors show that a direct observation of the background brightness from the outer solar system can be obtained by the LORRI instrument aboard the New Horizons mission, on the basis of data acquired between Jupiter and Uranus.

    • Michael Zemcov
    • , Poppy Immel
    • , Chi Nguyen
    • , Asantha Cooray
    • , Carey M. Lisse
    •  & Andrew R. Poppe
    Nature Communications 8, 15003

  • Research |

    Star formation at a rate of more than 15 solar masses a year has been observed inside a massive outflow of gas from a nearby galaxy; this could also be happening inside other galactic outflows.

    • R. Maiolino
    • , H. R. Russell
    • , A. C. Fabian
    • , S. Carniani
    • , R. Gallagher
    • , S. Cazzoli
    • , S. Arribas
    • , F. Belfiore
    • , E. Bellocchi
    • , L. Colina
    • , G. Cresci
    • , W. Ishibashi
    • , A. Marconi
    • , F. Mannucci
    • , E. Oliva
    •  & E. Sturm
    Nature 544, 202–206
