News and Views |
Galaxies and clusters
Galaxies and clusters are the ensembles of stars and other astronomical objects bound together by gravitational forces. Galaxies are ordered into galaxy groups, which are in turn organised into clusters. The Earth is in a galaxy called the Milky Way, which is in the Local Group in the Virgo Supercluster.
Featured
- Nature Astronomy 1, 0164
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Rapidly star-forming galaxies adjacent to quasars at redshifts exceeding 6
Four galaxies discovered near quasars at redshifts exceeding 6 have star-formation rates that are high enough to explain the massive elliptical galaxies known to exist at redshifts of about 4.Nature 545, 457–461
Research |
The Galaxy’s veil of excited hydrogen
The stacking of nearly three-quarters of a million spectra has unearthed a previously unknown component of the Galactic halo: a widely distributed, neutral, excited hydrogen layer that could harbour a sizeable proportion of the Milky Way’s baryons.Nature Astronomy 1, 0103
Research |
Spectroscopic confirmation of an ultra-faint galaxy at the epoch of reionization
A faint galaxy has been detected in the very early Universe thanks to deep observations and a massive cluster gravitationally magnifying its emission. One out of only five such galaxies known, this detection constrains how the Universe was reionized.Nature Astronomy 1, 0091
Research |
A massive, quiescent galaxy at a redshift of 3.717
A massive ancient galaxy with minimal star formation is observed spectroscopically at an epoch when the Universe is less than 2 billion years old, posing a challenge to theories.Nature 544, 71–74
Research | | open
Measurement of the cosmic optical background using the long range reconnaissance imager on New Horizons
The cosmic optical background is an important cosmological observable. Here the authors show that a direct observation of the background brightness from the outer solar system can be obtained by the LORRI instrument aboard the New Horizons mission, on the basis of data acquired between Jupiter and Uranus.Nature Communications 8, 15003
Research |
Star formation inside a galactic outflow
Star formation at a rate of more than 15 solar masses a year has been observed inside a massive outflow of gas from a nearby galaxy; this could also be happening inside other galactic outflows.Nature 544, 202–206
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Transient sky: Fast radio bursts down underNature Astronomy 1, 0174
News and Views |
Galaxy clusters: Waking PerseusNature Astronomy 1, 0164
News and Views |
Early Universe: Tiny emissary from afar
The combined power of a space telescope, a large ground-based telescope and a gravitational lens made catching a small galaxy — 1/100 the mass of the Milky Way — at the cosmic reionization epoch feasible.Nature Astronomy 1, 0111
News and Views |
Galaxy evolution: Let there be stars
The discovery of stars being formed within a galactic outflow confirms that supermassive black holes can enhance the growth of their host galaxies.Nature Astronomy 1, 0093
Research Highlights |
Cosmological simulations: Beyond the standard muddleNature Astronomy 1, 0081
News and Views |
Galaxies: Primeval twins
Spectroscopic and imaging data for low metallicity galaxies observed during the peak epoch of star formation offer detailed insights into the most distant galaxies discovered to date.Nature Astronomy 1, 0054