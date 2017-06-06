News and Views |
G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are integral membrane proteins with seven membrane-spanning helices. Upon binding to a ligand – which can range from small molecules like cyclic AMP to peptides and large proteins – GPCRs undergo a conformational change that activates heterotrimeric G proteins (guanine nucleotide-binding proteins), which are important for transmitting the extracellular, ligand signal to the cell interior.
- Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
Structural basis for the cooperative allosteric activation of the free fatty acid receptor GPR40
Crystal structures of hGPR40, a target for treatment of type 2 diabetes, bound to a partial and an allosteric agonist explain the binding cooperativity between these ligands and present new opportunities for structure-guided drug design.
Cryo-EM structure of the activated GLP-1 receptor in complex with a G protein
The structure of the GLP-1 receptor complexed with its ligand offers insight into the mechanism of class B G-protein-coupled receptor activation.Nature 546, 248–253
Structural basis for perception of diverse chemical substances by T1r taste receptors
Nutrients taste perception is mediated by T1r receptors that discriminate specific tastes among their wide diversity. Here the authors present crystal structures of the ligand-binding domains of the fish T1r2-T1r3 receptor, providing a structural framework for its ligand recognition.Nature Communications 8, 15530
Ligand chain length drives activation of lipid G protein-coupled receptorsScientific Reports 7, 2020
Membrane curvature regulates ligand-specific membrane sorting of GPCRs in living cells
Membrane curvature induces sorting of GPCRs within live-cell-membrane protrusions, and the curvature-dependent sorting is affected by agonist binding. Thermodynamic modeling suggests that this is due to an energetic drive to match receptor shape and elasticity to membrane curvature.
Characterisation of a cell-free synthesised G-protein coupled receptorScientific Reports 7, 1094
Frozen in action: cryo-EM structure of a GPCR–G-protein complex
Interaction with heterotrimeric G proteins is a hallmark of G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) family members, and it is the key step for a diverse range of cell-signaling cascades. A recent cryo-EM structure of the human calcitonin receptor (CTR) in complex with a G-protein heterotrimer reveals novel insights into receptor–G-protein coupling.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 500–502
An alerting structure: human orexin receptor 1
Structures of the human orexin receptor 1 (hOX1R) bound to a selective drug and the dual (hOX1R- and hOX2R-targeting) antagonist suvorexant reveal molecular mechanisms of selectivity in orexin-receptor subtypes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 265–266
Neurobiology: Tracking the scentNature Chemical Biology 12, 53