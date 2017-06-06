G protein-coupled receptors

Definition

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are integral membrane proteins with seven membrane-spanning helices. Upon binding to a ligand – which can range from small molecules like cyclic AMP to peptides and large proteins – GPCRs undergo a conformational change that activates heterotrimeric G proteins (guanine nucleotide-binding proteins), which are important for transmitting the extracellular, ligand signal to the cell interior.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Research |

    Crystal structures of hGPR40, a target for treatment of type 2 diabetes, bound to a partial and an allosteric agonist explain the binding cooperativity between these ligands and present new opportunities for structure-guided drug design.

    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology

  • Research |

    The structure of the GLP-1 receptor complexed with its ligand offers insight into the mechanism of class B G-protein-coupled receptor activation.

    Nature 546, 248–253

  • Research | | open

    Nutrients taste perception is mediated by T1r receptors that discriminate specific tastes among their wide diversity. Here the authors present crystal structures of the ligand-binding domains of the fish T1r2-T1r3 receptor, providing a structural framework for its ligand recognition.

    Nature Communications 8, 15530

  • Research |

    Membrane curvature induces sorting of GPCRs within live-cell-membrane protrusions, and the curvature-dependent sorting is affected by agonist binding. Thermodynamic modeling suggests that this is due to an energetic drive to match receptor shape and elasticity to membrane curvature.

    Nature Chemical Biology
