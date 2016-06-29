Research |
The degree of interdisciplinarity in research proposals negatively correlates with funding success across a wide range of research fields.
Government support for energy technology is vital, but quantifying its effects downstream is complicated. Towards this end, David Popp analyses scientific publication data resulting from public money, exploring the time lags between funding and new publications and the resulting policy implications.
Agency plans to set up a separate fund for early- to mid-career investigators to help lower average age of NIH grantees.
The strange and subtle behaviour of B mesons could crack open the standard model.
Billions of dollars are being donated without strong evidence about which ways of giving are effective, says Caroline Fiennes.
Parties promise more money for research, but scientists fear impact of split with European Union.
With competition for research funding approaching an all-time high, experts reveal their top tips and tricks.
Proposed cuts include 11% at the National Science Foundation, 18% at the National Institutes of Health and 30% at the Environmental Protection Agency.