Functional genomics

- Nature Methods 14, 563–564
Split-BioID a conditional proteomics approach to monitor the composition of spatiotemporally defined protein complexes
The BioID approaches takes advantage of the promiscuous biotinylation enzyme (BirA*) to identify proteins that closely interact. Here the authors improve the resolution of BioID using a protein fragment complementation approach that allows the assignment of protein-protein interactions to specific complexes within a common interactome.Nature Communications 8, 15690
GGNBP2 is necessary for testis morphology and sperm developmentScientific Reports 7, 2999
PCDH18 is frequently inactivated by promoter methylation in colorectal cancerScientific Reports 7, 2820
Genetic wiring maps of single-cell protein states reveal an off-switch for GPCR signalling
Random mutagenesis in haploid human cells coupled to quantitative protein measurements with different antibodies is used as a readout for individual cellular phenotypes.Nature 546, 307–311
Plant genetics: Branching out for crop improvement
Cas9 in action: no more known unknowns?
Useful new methods are being introduced to experimentally determine the genome-wide consequences of Cas9-based editing.Nature Methods 14, 563–564
Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammalsNature Microbiology 2, 17052
Reply to ‘Questioning antiviral RNAi in mammals’Nature Microbiology 2, 17053
Genetic screens: CRISPR-based mapping of genetic interactions
RNA: Translated circular RNAs