Functional clustering
Functional clustering is a computational technique that groups samples, for instance proteins, into clusters with similar functions. Clustering is the first step in forming a network of functions, and can help to identify new connections between, for example, different proteins in a cell.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
DynOmics to identify delays and co-expression patterns across time course experimentsScientific Reports 7, 40131
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Bioinformatics: Finding a face in the crowd
An analytical algorithm for transcriptomic data reveals rare cell types that were previously hidden in larger populations.Nature Methods 12, 911
Comments and Opinion |
ProtoNet: charting the expanding universe of protein sequencesNature Biotechnology 31, 290–292
Correspondence |
Partitioning biological data with transitivity clusteringNature Methods 7, 419–420