Food webs
Food webs are ecological networks of consumption interactions, including the relationships between different trophic levels such as primary producers, herbivores, predators and decomposers. Key areas of the study of food webs are their stability and how energy and nutrients flow through them.
Latest Research and Reviews
Dispersal governs the reorganization of ecological networks under environmental change
Complex ecological networks are likely to be disrupted as species shift in response to environmental change. A simulation model shows that the level of dispersal determines whether species associations within networks are maintained.Nature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0162
Community temporal variability increases with fluctuating resource availabilityScientific Reports 7, 45280
Rising nutrient-pulse frequency and high UVR strengthen microbial interactionsScientific Reports 7, 43615
News and Comment
Arctic ecosystems: Effects of sea-ice lossNature Climate Change 5, 621
Ecology: When plants run the food chainNature 492, 314–315
'Fishing down food chain' fails global test
A row has ignited over the finding that a key biodiversity indicator for fisheries is flawed.
Ecology: Kill one species to save the restNature 470, 9
Debate grows over impact of dispersed oil
Researchers fear chemical is finding its way to shore and up the food chain
Phytoplankton flounder
The foundation of the marine food web is faltering, according to a century-long data set.Nature Geoscience 3, 585