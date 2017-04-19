Food microbiology

Research | | open
Ensuring safety in artisanal food microbiologyNature Microbiology 1, 16171
Sexed-up beerNature Biotechnology 33, 1125
Engineers of scent
Companies exploring biotech approaches to flavor and fragrance production must navigate challenges in regulations, market dynamics and public perception. Emily Waltz investigates.Nature Biotechnology 33, 329–332
The food-borne identity
This month's Genome Watch discusses how whole-genome sequencing of bacterial pathogens complements existing techniques for analysing food-borne outbreaks.Nature Reviews Microbiology 12, 533
US beef tests cook up a storm
Critics question benefits of broader E. coli screening.
Fears over dangerous food contamination in Lebanon
A new study from Lebanon indicates acute food contamination, prompting calls for legislation to outlaw unhygienic practices.