Definition

Follicular T-helper cells are a distinct population of CD4-positive T cells found in the B cell follicles of secondary lymphoid organs. They are identified by their constant expression of the B cell follicle homing receptor CXCR5. They regulate multiple stages of antigen-specific B cell immunity through cognate cell contact and cytokine production.

