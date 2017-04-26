Follicular T-helper cells
Follicular T-helper cells are a distinct population of CD4-positive T cells found in the B cell follicles of secondary lymphoid organs. They are identified by their constant expression of the B cell follicle homing receptor CXCR5. They regulate multiple stages of antigen-specific B cell immunity through cognate cell contact and cytokine production.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
T follicular helper and T follicular regulatory cells have different TCR specificity
T follicular helper and regulatory cells are generated in the germinal centre; however, whether antigen specificity defines their differential functions is unclear. Here the authors show that T cells with distinct antigen specificity spectra are recruited to the germinal centre to establish these two populations.Nature Communications 8, 15067
Research | | open
IL-21 restricts T follicular regulatory T cell proliferation through Bcl-6 mediated inhibition of responsiveness to IL-2
IL-21 is central to follicular helper T cell function and germinal centre responses. Here the authors show that IL-21 signalling directly inhibits T follicular regulatory cells by limiting Bcl-6-dependent IL-2 receptor expression.Nature Communications 8, 14647
Research |
Pathologically expanded peripheral T helper cell subset drives B cells in rheumatoid arthritis
The authors identify in patients with rheumatoid arthritis a pathogenic subset of CD4+ T cells that augments B cell responses within inflamed tissues.Nature 542, 110–114
Research | | open
Death receptor 6 contributes to autoimmunity in lupus-prone mice
Germinal centre (GC) reactions are driven by T follicular helper (Tfh) cells and their dysregulation can cause autoimmune disease. Here the authors show that the orphan receptor DR6 is a Tfh cell marker that binds syndecan-1 on GC B cells driving autoimmunity in lupus-prone mice.Nature Communications 8, 13957
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Microbiome in 2016: T follicular helper cells and the gut microbiome in arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is associated with an expansion of certain gut commensals, although the underlying mechanism remains unknown. In 2016, studies using experimental models of arthritis have begun to unravel the links between the gut microbiota, T follicular helper cells and arthritis.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 72–74
Research Highlights |
Negative control of TFH cellsNature Immunology 17, 1243
News and Views |
Dances with cytokines, featuring TFH cells, IL-21, IL-4 and B cells
Follicular helper T cells (TFH cells) sequentially acquire the potential to secrete interleukin 21 (IL-21) and IL-4. The shift from secretion of IL-21 to that of IL-4 modifies the nature of the 'help' signals delivered by TFH cells to germinal center (GC) B cells.Nature Immunology 17, 1135–1136
Research Highlights |
DCs regulate TFH generationNature Immunology 17, 617
Research Highlights |
Instructing TFH cellsNature Immunology 17, 229
News and Views |
TCF-1 and LEF-1 help launch the TFH program
Follicular helper T cells (TFH cells) differentiate from naive T cells, but the picture of this differentiation process remains incomplete. Two studies now identify the related transcriptional regulators TCF-1 and LEF-1 as important early participants in this process.Nature Immunology 16, 900–901