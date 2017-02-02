Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a clinicopathological syndrome or diagnostic term for glomerular injury characterized by the partial scarring of glomeruli. Clinical features include proteinuria, reduced glomerular filtration rate and oedema. FSGS is an important cause of renal failure in adults and nephrotic syndrome in children.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Role of C/EBP-α in Adriamycin-induced podocyte injuryScientific Reports 6, 33520
Reviews |
Obesity-related glomerulopathy: clinical and pathologic characteristics and pathogenesis
The incidence of obesity-related glomerulopathy (ORG) — a distinct entity featuring proteinuria, glomerulomegaly, progressive glomerulosclerosis and renal functional decline — is increasing in parallel with the obesity epidemic. Here, Vivette D'Agati and colleagues review the pathology, clinical features, treatment and pathogenesis of ORG.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 453–471
Reviews |
Primary disease recurrence—effects on paediatric renal transplantation outcomes
Renal transplantation is the optimal form of renal replacement therapy for children with end-stage renal disease; however, disease recurrence can lead to graft loss, morbidity and death. In this Review, Justine Bacchetta and Pierre Cochat provide an update on the epidemiology, pathophysiology, effects and management of disease recurrence after paediatric renal transplantation. They also describe pretransplantation and post-transplantation risk-reduction strategies that aim to minimize the possibility of disease recurrence, and thus improve both graft and patient outcomes.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 371–384
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Glomerular disease: mTOR in FSGSNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 260
News and Views |
Glomerular disease: A suPAR kidney connection found in the bone marrow
A population of immature myeloid cells in the bone marrow can transfer proteinuric kidney disease from affected to unaffected mice. This new finding highlights a possible central role of bone marrow as the source of the circulating factor(s) that lead to recurrent focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and potentially other kidney diseases.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 263–264
Research Highlights |
Genetics: SGPL1 mutations cause a novel SRNS syndromeNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 191
Comments and Opinion |
Glomerular disease in 2016: New advances in the treatment of glomerular disease
Studies published in 2016 provide insights that bring us closer to achieving the goal of personalized therapy for primary glomerular diseases. Moreover, promising renal outcome data with new classes of glucose-lowering agents — SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 agonists — offer new hope for patients with diabetic nephropathy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 65–66
Comments and Opinion |
Minimal change disease and idiopathic FSGS: manifestations of the same disease
Minimal change disease and idiopathic focal segmental glomerulosclerosis are often described as separate disease entities. Here, the authors propose that they are in fact different manifestations of the same disease process and review the evidence that led to this hypothesis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 768–776
Research Highlights |
Glomerular disease: MDM2 — a novel target in glomerulonephritisNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 316