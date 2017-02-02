Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis

Definition

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a clinicopathological syndrome or diagnostic term for glomerular injury characterized by the partial scarring of glomeruli. Clinical features include proteinuria, reduced glomerular filtration rate and oedema. FSGS is an important cause of renal failure in adults and nephrotic syndrome in children.

