Flowering

Definition

Flowering is a major developmental transition in plants, from the vegetative to the reproductive state, during which the plants structurally acquires reproductive competence by producing inflorescences. The timing of this change is influenced by endogenous and environmental signals such as hormones, day length and temperature.

    The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.

    • Christian Jung
    Nature Plants 3, 17045

    Florigen plant hormone is made in the leaf and then travels to the shoot apical meristem to trigger flowering. The phloem-mobile metal-binding protein NaKR1 physically interacts with florigen and mediates its long-distance transport through the sieve element.

    • Ji Hoon Ahn
    Nature Plants 2, 16081

    Angiosperm evolution involves a major transition from spiral to whorled arrangements of floral organs. Examination of the genetic programs specifying floral organ identity in Nigella damascene, a species of Ranunculaceae with spiral flowers, illuminates the molecular basis of how spiral flowers can have flexible numbers of floral organs.

    • Douglas E. Soltis
    Nature Plants 2, 15211

    Most orchid flowers have an enlarged median petal, the ‘lip’, which plays a crucial role in attracting pollinators. The existence and appearance of this organ is due to the presence of specific protein complexes involved in floral development, which are differentially expressed in orchid species with more or less pronounced lips.

    • Barbara Gravendeel
    •  & Anita Dirks-Mulder
    Nature Plants 1, 15056
