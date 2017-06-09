Flowering
Flowering is a major developmental transition in plants, from the vegetative to the reproductive state, during which the plants structurally acquires reproductive competence by producing inflorescences. The timing of this change is influenced by endogenous and environmental signals such as hormones, day length and temperature.
Synthetic control of flowering in rice independent of the cultivation environment
A Japanese group has developed an approach of generating transgenic rice plants with agrochemical-controlled flowering time by overexpressing a floral repressor gene, Ghd7, followed by transformation of an agrochemical-inducible florigen gene, Hd3a.Nature Plants 3, 17039
Three TFL1 homologues regulate floral initiation in the biofuel plant Jatropha curcasScientific Reports 7, 43090
Flowering time regulation: Agrochemical control of flowering
The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.Nature Plants 3, 17045
Flowering time: Have florigen, will travel
Florigen plant hormone is made in the leaf and then travels to the shoot apical meristem to trigger flowering. The phloem-mobile metal-binding protein NaKR1 physically interacts with florigen and mediates its long-distance transport through the sieve element.Nature Plants 2, 16081
Floral flexibility: Diversification of the flower
Angiosperm evolution involves a major transition from spiral to whorled arrangements of floral organs. Examination of the genetic programs specifying floral organ identity in Nigella damascene, a species of Ranunculaceae with spiral flowers, illuminates the molecular basis of how spiral flowers can have flexible numbers of floral organs.Nature Plants 2, 15211
Flower colour: Peach cocktailNature Plants 1, 15156
Flower development: Compounding a racemeNature Plants 1, 15081
Floral development: Lip formation in orchids unravelled
Most orchid flowers have an enlarged median petal, the ‘lip’, which plays a crucial role in attracting pollinators. The existence and appearance of this organ is due to the presence of specific protein complexes involved in floral development, which are differentially expressed in orchid species with more or less pronounced lips.Nature Plants 1, 15056