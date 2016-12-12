Flow chemistry

Definition

Flow chemistry is the development and study of chemical reactions whereby reactants are combined by pumping fluids, including solutions of reagents, through tubes at known rates. The relative proportions of the reactants are controlled by their concentrations and relative flow rates. These reactions can take advantage of rapid mixing and surface to volume ratio effects.

  • News and Views |

    Flow chemistry has grown in stature as a technique with the potential to deliver synthetic complexity with assembly-line-like efficiency. Application of flow technology to the front-line antimalarial drug artemisinin promises to revolutionalize treatment.

    • Kevin Booker-Milburn
    Nature Chemistry 4, 433–435
