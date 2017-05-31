Flooding

Definition

Flooding is an exceptional or seasonal overflow of water that submerges land and saturates soil. It generally represents a type of abiotic stress for plants, leading to oxygen and energy deprivation, and impeding proper root respiration. Nevertheless, some important plants such as deepwater rice are adapted to cyclical flood.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News and Views |

    Hypoxia has long been studied in relation to anaerobic metabolism. It has now been shown to control development, acting as a cue to maintain the seedling's protective apical hook and a trigger of developmental decisions both before and after the plantlet emerges from the soil into the light.

    • Laurentius A. C. Voesenek
    •  & Julia Bailey-Serres
    Nature Plants 1, 15095
All News & Comment