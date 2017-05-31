Flooding
Flooding is an exceptional or seasonal overflow of water that submerges land and saturates soil. It generally represents a type of abiotic stress for plants, leading to oxygen and energy deprivation, and impeding proper root respiration. Nevertheless, some important plants such as deepwater rice are adapted to cyclical flood.
Plant cysteine oxidases are dioxygenases that directly enable arginyl transferase-catalysed arginylation of N-end rule targets
The N-end rule pathway targets substrate proteins for proteasomal degradation. Here, White et al. show that Arabidopsis PLANT CYSTEINE OXIDASEs show dioxygenase activity producing Cys-sulfinic acid at the N-terminus of target proteins, which then act as direct substrates for arginyl transferase.Nature Communications 8, 14690
Universal stress protein HRU1 mediates ROS homeostasis under anoxia
Plant survival is greatly impaired when oxygen levels are limiting, such as during flooding events. A series of laboratory experiments with Arabidopsis thaliana suggests that the universal stress protein HRU1 coordinates oxygen sensing with ROS signalling under anoxic conditions.Nature Plants 1, 15151
A trehalose-6-phosphate phosphatase enhances anaerobic germination tolerance in rice
Agricultural rice production germinates seeds and establishes seedlings underwater. Now a trehalose-6-phosphate (T6P) phosphatase, OsTPP7, is shown to enhance anaerobic germination tolerance by increasing T6P turnover and thus starch mobilization.Nature Plants 1, 15124
Oxygen sensing in plants is mediated by an N-end rule pathway for protein destabilizationNature 479, 419–422
Hypoxia and development: Air conditional
Hypoxia has long been studied in relation to anaerobic metabolism. It has now been shown to control development, acting as a cue to maintain the seedling's protective apical hook and a trigger of developmental decisions both before and after the plantlet emerges from the soil into the light.Nature Plants 1, 15095