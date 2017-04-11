Fisheries
Fisheries are social, biological and geographical objects involved in producing fish for human consumption. They are usually united by a common geographical area, catch technique and/or target species, and fisheries science is the study of factors affecting catch and stock sustainability.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Predator-prey interactions in the plankton: larval fish feeding on evasive copepodsScientific Reports 6, 33585
Research | | open
Catch reconstructions reveal that global marine fisheries catches are higher than reported and declining
Officially reported fisheries statistics suggest that global catches have stabilized since their peak in the mid-1990s. Here, the authors supplement these reported data with best-estimate values of missing data from the literature, and find that global catches have steadily declined over this time period.Nature Communications 7, 10244
Reviews |
Vulnerability and adaptation of US shellfisheries to ocean acidification
Understanding the vulnerability of different US coastal communities to the likely harmful effects of ocean acidification on shellfisheries should inform the development of effective adaptation measures.Nature Climate Change 5, 207–214
Research | | open
Born small, die young: Intrinsic, size-selective mortality in marine larval fishScientific Reports 5, 17065
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Cod stocks: Don't derail cod's comeback in CanadaNature 545, 412
News |
Iron-dumping ocean experiment sparks controversy
Canadian foundation says its field research could boost fisheries in Chile, but researchers doubt its motives.
News |
Controversial microplastics study to be retracted
Authors of high-profile paper strongly criticized by Swedish ethics panel.
Correspondence |
Reimagining ocean governance using the keystone species conceptNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0133
News and Views |
Marine conservation: The race to fish slows down
A fishery can allow participants to fish as hard as they can until its quota is reached, or allocate quota shares that can be caught at any time. A comparison of the systems in action reveals that shares slow the race to fish. See Letter p.223Nature 544, 165–166
Correspondence |
Safe and effective biocontrol of common carpNature Ecology & Evolution 1, 0134