Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is characterized by chronic widespread pain, unrefreshing sleep, physical exhaustion and cognitive difficulties. The definition, pathogenesis and treatment of fibromyalgia are controversial, with some physicians contesting its existence. In this Primer, Häuser et al. explain these controversies.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15022
Reviews |
Neurogenic neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome
Fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) share many pathophysiological mechanisms. Central mechanisms predominate in both disorders, although peripheral mechanisms such as neurogenic neuroinflammation also contribute to their clinical features, albeit to differing degrees. This article discusses the evidence suggesting that neurogenic neuroinflammation is an important and potentially targetable link between the two disorders.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 639–648
Reviews |
The role of sleep in pain and fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia symptoms include nonrestorative sleep and fatigue, and patients with fibromyalgia have showed reduced short-wave sleep and abnormal α-rhythms, which are suggestive of poor-quality sleep. Conversely, sleep deprivation in healthy individuals can cause symptoms of fibromyalgia and is a risk factor for developing chronic widespread pain. In this Review, Choy describes pain pathways that have been associated with sleep deprivation, and explores the hypothesis that sleep dysfunction is a pathogenic stimulus of fibromyalgia.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 513–520
Reviews |
Juvenile fibromyalgia: current status of research and future developments
Juvenile-onset fibromyalgia (JFM) is a complex chronic pain syndrome that can have debilitating effects, but is poorly understood. Here, the authors provide a timely update on the current research in JFM, outlining the latest understanding in the clinical characteristics, prognosis, pathophysiology and management of this condition.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 89–96
Reviews |
Fibromyalgia: mechanisms and potential impact of the ACR 2010 classification criteria
In the two decades between publication, in 1990 and 2010, of the American College of Rheumatology criteria for fibromyalgia, research proliferated and substantial headway was made in understanding this complex, chronic disorder. So what was learned in the wake of the 1990 criteria, and how are the 2010 criteria changing the landscape of research, understanding and management, in patients with fibromyalgia?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 8, 108–116
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Fibromyalgia: Optic nerve damaged in patients with fibromyalgiaNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 622
News and Views |
Fibromyalgia: Shining a light on fibromyalgia treatment
Revised recommendations for the management of fibromyalgia have been published by a multinational EULAR working group. Applying these guidelines to clinical practice will require good clinical judgement and flexibility.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 568–569
Research Highlights |
Fibromyalgia: CBT reduces pain-associated fMRI signalsNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 560
Correspondence |
Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS is multifactorial
Correspondence |
Neuroinflammation in fibromyalgia and CRPS: top-down or bottom-up?
Correspondence |
The inflammasome in fibromyalgia and CRPS: a microglial hypothesis?Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 630