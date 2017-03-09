Fibromyalgia

Definition

Fibromyalgia is a rheumatic disorder characterized by chronic widespread pain, allodynia and fatigue, thought to arise from a combination of psychological, genetic, neurobiological and environmental factors.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Fibromyalgia is characterized by chronic widespread pain, unrefreshing sleep, physical exhaustion and cognitive difficulties. The definition, pathogenesis and treatment of fibromyalgia are controversial, with some physicians contesting its existence. In this Primer, Häuser et al. explain these controversies.

    • Winfried Häuser
    • , Jacob Ablin
    • , Mary-Ann Fitzcharles
    • , Geoffrey Littlejohn
    • , Juan V. Luciano
    • , Chie Usui
    •  & Brian Walitt
    Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15022

  • Reviews |

    Fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) share many pathophysiological mechanisms. Central mechanisms predominate in both disorders, although peripheral mechanisms such as neurogenic neuroinflammation also contribute to their clinical features, albeit to differing degrees. This article discusses the evidence suggesting that neurogenic neuroinflammation is an important and potentially targetable link between the two disorders.

    • Geoffrey Littlejohn
    Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 639–648

  • Reviews |

    Fibromyalgia symptoms include nonrestorative sleep and fatigue, and patients with fibromyalgia have showed reduced short-wave sleep and abnormal α-rhythms, which are suggestive of poor-quality sleep. Conversely, sleep deprivation in healthy individuals can cause symptoms of fibromyalgia and is a risk factor for developing chronic widespread pain. In this Review, Choy describes pain pathways that have been associated with sleep deprivation, and explores the hypothesis that sleep dysfunction is a pathogenic stimulus of fibromyalgia.

    • Ernest H. S. Choy
    Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 513–520

  • Reviews |

    Juvenile-onset fibromyalgia (JFM) is a complex chronic pain syndrome that can have debilitating effects, but is poorly understood. Here, the authors provide a timely update on the current research in JFM, outlining the latest understanding in the clinical characteristics, prognosis, pathophysiology and management of this condition.

    • Susmita Kashikar-Zuck
    •  & Tracy V. Ting
    Nature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 89–96

  • Reviews |

    In the two decades between publication, in 1990 and 2010, of the American College of Rheumatology criteria for fibromyalgia, research proliferated and substantial headway was made in understanding this complex, chronic disorder. So what was learned in the wake of the 1990 criteria, and how are the 2010 criteria changing the landscape of research, understanding and management, in patients with fibromyalgia?

    • John McBeth
    •  & Matthew R. Mulvey
    Nature Reviews Rheumatology 8, 108–116
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment