Fibre lasers
Fibre lasers are lasers made from thin strands of a light-guiding glass. Atomic or molecular impurities introduced into the fibre when it is formed provide the optically active component, and the optical feedback required for stimulated emission can be created by patterning part of the fibre so it acts as a mirror.
Turbulence hierarchy in a random fibre laser
Random fibre lasers constitute a class of lasers where the optical feedback is provided by multiple scattering in a disordered system. Here, González et al. theoretically and experimentally study the statistical turbulence behaviour in relation to the lasing transition in such lasers.Nature Communications 8, 15731
Spectral correlations in a random distributed feedback fibre laser
The feedback mechanism in random fibre lasers has been insofar deemed incoherent. To reveal the dynamic evolution of the random fibre laser spectra, Sugavanam et al. use a real-time spectral measurement technique and observe long-lived narrowband components in the random fibre laser’s spectrum.Nature Communications 8, 15514
Turbulent transition
Clustering of dark and grey solitons in fibre lasers has been found to induce a turbulent regime similar to that of a rapidly flowing fluid in a pipe. Sergei Turitsyn from the University of Aston, UK, explains.Nature Photonics 7, 840
View from... CLEO 2013: A closer look at LIFE
Inertial fusion energy is one potential path towards realizing sustainable energy. The development of a laser power plant capable of delivering high-energy laser pulses is crucial for realizing laser-driven inertial fusion energy.Nature Photonics 7, 772–774
Fibre laser directions
Nature Photonics spoke to Anatoly Grudinin, founder of the fibre laser company Fianium, to gain insight into the vicissitudes in the industry over the past decade and future challenges that academia can help solve.Nature Photonics 7, 846–847