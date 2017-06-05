Fat metabolism

Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 2750
Blocking FSH induces thermogenic adipose tissue and reduces body fat
An antibody against the pituitary hormone Fsh reduces adiposity and increases thermogenesis in ovariectomized mice or mice fed a high-fat diet.Nature 546, 107–112
Impact of fat mass and distribution on lipid turnover in human adipose tissue
Lipid turnover in tissues can be calculated from ratios of different carbon isotopes. Here the authors use this approach to study lipid turnover in two distinct adipose tissue depots and find that, in obese individuals, visceral fat is more lipolytic than subcutaneous fat.Nature Communications 8, 15253
Ageing: Is fat a key to longevity?
Worms with impaired H3K4 trimethylation have an extended lifespan, which is associated with the accumulation of monounsaturated fatty acids in their intestines.
Metabolism: Can BAT utilize dietary fatty acids?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 188
Anticancer drugs: The fat controller
Metastasis: The fat controller
Salvador Aznar Benitah and colleagues have identified a subpopulation of cells with high metastatic potential that express high levels of the fatty acid receptor CD36 in human oral carcinoma samples.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 76–77
Lipids: Celastrol protects against fatty liver through SIRT1Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 66