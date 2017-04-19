Latest Research and Reviews
Anorectal biofeedback for neurogenic bowel dysfunction in incomplete spinal cord injurySpinal Cord 54, 1132–1138
Emerging surgical therapies for faecal incontinence
This Review presents the emerging surgical therapies available to treat patients with faecal incontinence. These techniques include neuromodulation, neosphincter creation (muscle or artificial) and injection therapy. The need for further research and development—not only in terms of the devices and procedures, but also to identify which patients are likely to benefit most from such interventions—is also highlighted.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 279–286
Colonoscopy: Reducing faecal incontinence following colonoscopy
Faecal incontinence can occur in patients who have undergone a colonoscopy. The incidence of postexamination faecal incontinence in a large Norwegian cohort has now been reported, and the risk of faecal incontinence found to be reduced if CO2 is used instead of air to insufflate the colon.
Defecation: Sacral nerve stimulation therapy for defecatory disorders
Chronic sacral nerve stimulation has an important role in the treatment of fecal incontinence. Newly reported findings indicate that this technique is an effective treatment for fecal incontinence resulting from unrepaired morphological defects of the anal sphincters, and suggest that the indications for this treatment can be expanded to include intractable constipation.