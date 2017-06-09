Extrastriate cortex

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 3163
Cross-orientation suppression in visual area V2
V2 neurons exhibit complex and diverse selectivity for visual features. Here the authors use a statistical analytical framework to model V2 responses to natural stimuli and find three organizing principles, chief among them is the cross-orientation suppression that increases response selectivity.Nature Communications 8, 15739
Attention-related changes in correlated neuronal activity arise from normalization mechanisms
Attention changes correlations between neuronal responses. In this study, Verhoef and Maunsell use multielectrode recordings in monkeys to reveal a link between normalization mechanisms, correlated neuronal activity and attention. The findings show that normalization mechanisms shape response correlations and that these correlations change when attention biases normalization mechanisms.
Differences in selectivity to natural images in early visual areas (V1–V3)Scientific Reports 7, 2445
Spatial working memory alters the efficacy of input to visual cortex
Frontal eye field (FEF) is a visual prefrontal area involved in top-down attention. Here the authors report that FEF neurons projecting to V4/MT are persistently active during spatial working memory, and V4/MT neurons show changes in receptive field and gain at the location held in working memory.Nature Communications 8, 15041
News and Comment
News and Views |
Monkeys face face distortions
A study combines monkey behavioral testing with electrical stimulation of face patches, located with functional MRI and studied electrophysiologically, to probe the behavioral relevance of the face patches' selectivity.Nature Neuroscience 20, 635–636
Research Highlights |
Visual processing: An organizing wave?
Saccadic eye movements elicit travelling waves of neural activity in area V4 in macaques that might have a role in the reorganization of spatiotemporal visual information.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 122–123
News and Views |
Gain from your own (moving) perspective
Single-unit recording in primate cortical area MT shows surprising sensitivity to depth defined by dynamical perspective cues. Depth might then be computed through recurrent circuits involving signals downstream of MT.Nature Neuroscience 18, 8–9
Research Highlights |
Visual processing: Taking an in-depth look at motion
Neurons in cortical area MT have a crucial role in representing motion in depth.
News and Views |
Cortical geography is destiny
A study demonstrates that learning different character sets produces a repeatable arrangement of distinct cortical modules, suggesting that a preexisting cortical architecture is repurposed during learning.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1631–1632
Research Highlights |
Sensory processing: 'Seeing' bodies via soundsNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 281