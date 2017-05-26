Extracellular recording

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
One-step optogenetics with multifunctional flexible polymer fibers
The authors use fiber-based fabrication to create flexible biocompatible probes with integrated optical, electrical and microfluidic capabilities. Functionality is demonstrated by characterizing the temporal dynamics of opsin expression following viral delivery, long-term tracking of individual neuron action potentials and modulation of neural circuits in the context of mouse behavior.Nature Neuroscience 20, 612–619
Protocols |
Fabrication and utility of a transparent graphene neural electrode array for electrophysiology, in vivo imaging, and optogenetics
The protocol describes how to make transparent graphene neural electrodes for implantation onto the surface of the cerebral cortex in rodents and subsequent neural analysis by fluorescence microscopy, electrophysiology, optical coherence tomography, and optogenetics.Nature Protocols 11, 2201–2222
Research | | open
Single 5 μm diameter needle electrode block modules for unit recordings in vivoScientific Reports 6, 35806
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: In silico neocortexNature Methods 12, 1115
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Injectable meshes for neural recordings
Injection of a flexible mesh containing electronics enables neural recordings in the mouse brain in a minimally invasive fashion.Nature Methods 12, 702–703
News |
Neurobiology: rethinking the electrode
Electrodes and electrode arrays to record from neurons come in an increasing number of shapes and sizes, and engineers are continuously adding capabilities.Nature Methods 11, 1099–1103
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: A magic wand for optogeneticsNature Methods 11, 792
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Electrophysiology in a virtual worldNature Methods 11, 1195