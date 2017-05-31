Experimental organisms

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Zebrafish as an animal model in epilepsy studies with multichannel EEG recordingsScientific Reports 7, 3100
Research |
Inter-organ signalling by HRG-7 promotes systemic haem homeostasis
Sinclair et al. show in Caenorhabditis elegans that intestinal HRG-7 communicates haem status with extra-intestinal tissues. Reciprocally, a DBL-1-dependent signal from neurons regulates both hrg-7 and haem transport.
Research | | open
Sara phosphorylation state controls the dispatch of endosomes from the central spindle during asymmetric division
Asymmetric segregation of cell fate determinants during cell division governs daughter cell fate. Here the authors show that Sara endosomes, known to regulate Notch signalling, are targeted to the mitotic spindle and once phosphorylated are asymmetrically dispatched into a daughter cell to determine cell fate.Nature Communications 8, 15285
Protocols |
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.Nature Protocols 12, 1295–1309
News and Comment
News and Views |
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Research Highlights |
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
News and Views |
PCOS: Animal models for PCOS — not the real thing
Although animal models have been used to understand the aetiologies of polycystic ovary syndrome, these models are possibly not the best tool to study the underlying causes of this syndrome, as the disorder is uniquely human and does not occur naturally in animals. A recent study illustrates this point.
News and Views |
Context-specific roles of EMT programmes in cancer cell dissemination
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.Nature Cell Biology 19, 416–418
Research Highlights |
Insect Immunity: Mechanism of adaptive immunity found in the fruitfly
Haemocytes in Drosophila melanogaster facilitate antiviral immunity by amplifying and systemically disseminating RNA interference-mediated responses via exosome-like vesicles. Moreover, they allow for immune memory, akin to adaptive immune responses in mammals.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 278–279
Research Highlights |
Ageing: Is fat a key to longevity?
Worms with impaired H3K4 trimethylation have an extended lifespan, which is associated with the accumulation of monounsaturated fatty acids in their intestines.