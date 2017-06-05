Experimental nuclear physics
Experimental nuclear physics is the practical investigation of the processes that occur at the heart of an atom. This includes building a better fundamental understanding of fusion and fission, and harnessing them for sustained energy generation. Other areas of study are the creation of superheavy elements, and the application of radioactive substances in medicine.
High precision hyperfine measurements in Bismuth challenge bound-state strong-field QED
Precision measurements provide a sensitive test of fundamental constants and their uncertainties. Here the authors precisely measure the hyperfine structure splitting in bismuth ions, and report significant discrepancy with the theoretical prediction of quantum electrodynamics.Nature Communications 8, 15484
Enhanced production of multi-strange hadrons in high-multiplicity proton–proton collisions
Quark–gluon plasma is an exotic state of matter that can emerge in heavy nuclei high-energy collisions. The ALICE collaboration reports the first observation of strangeness enhancement in proton–proton collisions, a possible signature of this state.Nature Physics 13, 535–539
Background-free search for neutrinoless double-β decay of 76Ge with GERDA
If neutrinos are their own antiparticles, neutrinoless double-β decay of 76Ge should occur; a new lower-limit half-life of 5 × 1025 years for this process has now been determined under background-free conditions.Nature 544, 47–52
Towards high-resolution laser ionization spectroscopy of the heaviest elements in supersonic gas jet expansion
It is challenging to explore properties of heavy elements as they can only be produced artificially. Here, the authors demonstrate a high resolution spectroscopy method, studying the properties of actinium, which can be extended to the study of other elements located at the end of the periodic table.Nature Communications 8, 14520
News and Comment
Neutrino physics: Push the limitsNature Physics 12, 821
Everything is plasmaNature Physics 12, 394
Nuclear physics: The skin of a nucleus
Ab initio calculations of an atomic nucleus with 48 nucleons set a benchmark for computational nuclear physics and provide new insights into the properties of the atomic nucleus and strongly interacting matter.Nature Physics 12, 116–117
As hot as it gets
Sustaining and measuring high temperatures in fusion plasmas is a challenging task that requires different heating systems and diagnostic tools. Information on the spatial distribution of temperature is one of the key elements for improving and controlling plasma performance.Nature Physics 12, 14–17
Nuclear materials in Japan
The incident at Fukushima Daiichi brought materials in the nuclear industry into the spotlight. Nature Materials talks to Tatsuo Shikama, Director of the International Research Centre for Nuclear Materials, Institute for Materials Research, Tohoku University, about the current situation.Nature Materials 14, 258–259
Nuclear physics: Two more or less
A recent experiment has provided tantalizing evidence in favour of the elusive 'giant pairing vibration' — an exotic excitation of the atomic nucleus.Nature Physics 11, 303–304