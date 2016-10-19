Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 6, 35464
Public campaigns: Shaming the victimsBritish Dental Journal 221, 49
Perpendicular magnetic tunnel junction with a strained Mn-based nanolayerScientific Reports 6, 30249
GI FELLOWSHIP TRAINING PROGRAMSThe American Journal of Gastroenterology 111, 1048–1076
Contract dispute: Crass and insensitiveBritish Dental Journal 220, 557
Who asks questions at astronomy meetings?
Over the last decade, significant attention has been drawn to the gender ratio of speakers at conferences, with ongoing efforts for meetings to better reflect the gender representation in the field. We find that women are significantly under-represented, however, among the astronomers asking questions after talks.Nature Astronomy 1, 0153
What happened at March for Science events around the world
Nature reported from marches in cities including Sydney, Washington DC and Paris, as people took to the streets in support of science.
How the March for Science splits researchers
Nature asked members of the scientific community whether or not they plan to march on 22 April — and why.
A ton for Thompson's tome
The centennial celebrations for morphology masterwork On Growth and Form are just kicking off. We look at why physicists should get involved.Nature Physics 13, 315
Humanities: Blind spot in the March for Science
Science communication: Take rural road trips to promote science