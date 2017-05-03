Research | | open
Eukaryote is the term describing one of the domains of living organisms, those with a nucleus and organelles bounded by internal phospholipid membrane systems. In contrast to bacteria and archaea, eukaryotes may be multicellular. Animals, plants, fungi and many unicellular organisms previously classified as protista are eukaryotes.
