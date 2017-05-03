Eukaryote

Definition

Eukaryote is the term describing one of the domains of living organisms, those with a nucleus and organelles bounded by internal phospholipid membrane systems. In contrast to bacteria and archaea, eukaryotes may be multicellular. Animals, plants, fungi and many unicellular organisms previously classified as protista are eukaryotes.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment