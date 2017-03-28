Research | | open
Escherichia coli
Escherichia coli is a rod-shaped Gram-negative bacterium that inhabits the gut of warm-blooded animals. It is a prokaryotic model organism and is widely used as an experimental workhorse for DNA manipulation and protein production. Some strains can be pathogenic to humans.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Data 4, 170036
Characterizing bacterial gene circuit dynamics with optically programmed gene expression signals
This paper describes optical control of complex and dynamic bacterial gene expression patterns for the study of gene circuits.Nature Methods 11, 449–455
A bacterial export system for generating extracellular amyloid aggregatesNature Protocols 8, 1381–1390
A combined method for producing homogeneous glycoproteins with eukaryotic N-glycosylation
Bacterial cultures can express proteins in high yields but cannot create mammalian N-glycoforms. Engineering of the glycosylation machinery of C. jejuni and its transfer into E. coli, combined with trimming and rebuilding of the N-linked glycan, now provides a robust route to glycoproteins.Nature Chemical Biology 6, 264–266
L-glutamine provides acid resistance for Escherichia coli through enzymatic release of ammoniaCell Research 23, 635–644
News and Comment
Hacking rules for E. coliNature Biotechnology 34, 1249
RNA structure: Know when to fold 'emNature Chemical Biology 12, 989
Lab on a chip: Counting proteins by slowing diffusionNature Methods 13, 547
Bacterial transcription: A tale of two specificities
Super-resolution microscopy shows that the localization of each mRNA in Escherichia coli is determined by whether the mRNA encodes an inner-membrane protein.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 404–405
Proteomics: The condition-dependent proteome
Absolute levels of the Escherichia coli proteome measured under 22 different conditions represent a valuable resource.Nature Methods 13, 117
Chemical biology: Addicting bugs to nonstandard amino acids
Scientists can maintain orthogonal translation systems over many bacterial generations by making an essential gene depend on a nonstandard amino acid.Nature Methods 13, 201