Epigenetics and behaviour

Activity-induced histone modifications govern Neurexin-1 mRNA splicing and memory preservation
Relatively little is known about the mechanisms that preserve memories during long-term storage. The authors found that neural activation during learning triggers long-lasting transcription of a specific neurexin-1 splice isoform, enabling retention of hippocampus-dependent memory. This process was mediated by signaling through the AMPK pathway leading to histone modifications.Nature Neuroscience 20, 690–699
Epigenetic determinants of space radiation-induced cognitive dysfunctionScientific Reports 7, 42885
Life and death rest on a bivalent chromatin state
Neurons require lifelong maintenance of their transcriptional program, which includes stable expression of cell-type-specific identity genes. A study now shows that PRC2-mediated chromatin repression in adulthood is critical for the maintenance of neuronal identity gene expression and neuronal survival.Nature Neuroscience 19, 1271–1273
Endocrine disruptors in 2015: Epigenetic transgenerational inheritance
Endocrine disruptors are critical environmental exposures that influence health and can promote epigenetic transgenerational inheritance of disease and abnormal physiology. Advances in 2015 included analyses of the effects of endocrine disruptors on human disease, further examples of endocrine disruptors promoting transgenerational behavioural effects, insights into effects of endocrine disruptors on epigenetic programming of primordial germ cells and the finding that endocrine disruptors can transgenerationally promote genetic mutations.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 68–70
Psychiatric disorders: A feat of epigenetic engineering
Study uses in vivo gene-specific chromatin remodelling to elucidate the role of Fosb in addiction- and depression-related changes in the brain.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 768–769
Unlocking the constraints on memory formation
A leading therapeutic molecule for multiple sclerosis, FTY720, is shown to mimic a key component of sphingolipid signaling, resulting in specific manipulation of histone deacetylases and the extinction of memory.Nature Neuroscience 17, 895–896
Epigenetics: Early trauma alters sperm RNANature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 349
Epigenetics: A lingering smell?
Highly specific experiences can be inherited by subsequent generations, and this transmission occurs through parental gametes.