Epigenetics
Epigenetics is the study of molecular processes that influence the flow of information between a constant DNA sequence and variable gene expression patterns. This includes investigation of nuclear organization, DNA methylation, histone modification and RNA transcription. Epigenetic processes can result in intergenerational (heritable) effects as well as clonal propagation of cell identity without any mutational change in DNA sequence.
DNA N6-methyladenine in metazoans: functional epigenetic mark or bystander?
The DNA-adenine modification 6mA has recently been identified in metazoans. This Perspective summarizes the latest discoveries and suggests potential functional roles for 6mA in metazoan genomes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 503–506
Hyperactivation of HUSH complex function by Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease mutation in MORC2
Paul Lehner and colleagues identify an essential role for MORC2 in HUSH complex–mediated epigenetic silencing. They show that loss of MORC2 causes chromatin decompaction at HUSH-target loci and that a MORC2 mutation that causes Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease results in hyperactivation of HUSH-mediated repression in neuronal cells.
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
Molecular biology: Local metabolites linked to memory
Production of the metabolite acetyl-CoA near specific regions of DNA modulates gene expression in mouse neurons during cellular differentiation and memory formation.
Mitochondria link metabolism and epigenetics in haematopoiesis
Due to their varied metabolic and signalling roles, mitochondria are important in mediating cell behaviour. By altering mitochondrial function, two studies now identify metabolite-induced epigenetic changes that have profound effects on haematopoietic stem cell fate and function.
Adenine N6-methylation in diverse fungi
A DNA modification—methylation of cytosines and adenines—has important roles in diverse processes such as regulation of gene expression and genome stability, yet until recently adenine methylation had been considered to be only a hallmark of prokaryotes. A new study identifies abundant adenine methylation of transcriptionally active genes in early-diverging fungi that, together with recent other work, emphasizes the importance of adenine methylation in eukaryotes.
Of giraffes' necks and the inheritance of chromatin states
New work reports that both derepressed and hyper-repressed chromatin states in animals can be transmitted to progeny for many generations. Transmission depends on genomic architecture and histone modifications.Nature Genetics 49, 821–823
Splicing of Ezh1 gets muscle out of stressful situations
As cells undergo terminal differentiation, the composition of Polycomb-repressive complex 2 (PRC2) changes and the histone H3K27 methyltransferase Ezh2 is progressively replaced by its homolog Ezh1. By identifying an enzymatically inactive splice variant of Ezh1 that is sensitive to cellular stress, Bodega et al. now demonstrate that PRC2–Ezh1 has an essential role in establishing an altered gene expression program required for postmitotic muscle cells to adapt to environmental changes.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 435–437