Epigenetics

Definition

Epigenetics is the study of molecular processes that influence the flow of information between a constant DNA sequence and variable gene expression patterns. This includes investigation of nuclear organization, DNA methylation, histone modification and RNA transcription. Epigenetic processes can result in intergenerational (heritable) effects as well as clonal propagation of cell identity without any mutational change in DNA sequence.

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • News |

    The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.

    • Mo Li
    • , Emiliana Borrelli
    • , Pierre J Magistretti
    • , Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte
    • , Paolo Sassone-Corsi
    •  & Valerio Orlando
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493

  • News and Views |

    Due to their varied metabolic and signalling roles, mitochondria are important in mediating cell behaviour. By altering mitochondrial function, two studies now identify metabolite-induced epigenetic changes that have profound effects on haematopoietic stem cell fate and function.

    • John C. Schell
    •  & Jared Rutter
    Nature Cell Biology 19, 589–591

  • News and Views |

    A DNA modification—methylation of cytosines and adenines—has important roles in diverse processes such as regulation of gene expression and genome stability, yet until recently adenine methylation had been considered to be only a hallmark of prokaryotes. A new study identifies abundant adenine methylation of transcriptionally active genes in early-diverging fungi that, together with recent other work, emphasizes the importance of adenine methylation in eukaryotes.

    • Michael F Seidl
    Nature Genetics 49, 823–824

  • News and Views |

    As cells undergo terminal differentiation, the composition of Polycomb-repressive complex 2 (PRC2) changes and the histone H3K27 methyltransferase Ezh2 is progressively replaced by its homolog Ezh1. By identifying an enzymatically inactive splice variant of Ezh1 that is sensitive to cellular stress, Bodega et al. now demonstrate that PRC2–Ezh1 has an essential role in establishing an altered gene expression program required for postmitotic muscle cells to adapt to environmental changes.

    • Marjorie Brand
    •  & F Jeffrey Dilworth
    Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 435–437
All News & Comment