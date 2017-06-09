Enzymes
Enzymes catalyze nearly all of the chemical reactions that occur in biological systems. Enzymes are generally proteins but also include catalytic DNA and catalytic RNA. As effective biological catalysts, enzymes work by lowering a reaction’s activation energy barrier, thereby increasing the rate of the reaction. They also improve the specificity of the reactions.
The CaMKII holoenzyme structure in activation-competent conformations
Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CaMKII) forms a 12 subunit holoenzyme central to synaptic plasticity. Here the authors report a 3D structure of the CaMKII holoenzyme in an activation-competent state obtained by single particle EM, and suggest a role for the intrinsically disordered linker domain in facilitating cooperative activation.Nature Communications 8, 15742
Parallel evolution of non-homologous isofunctional enzymes in methionine biosynthesis
MetA and MetX are phylogenetically unrelated families of acyl-L-homoserine transferases. Experimental assignation of function and structural modeling of these families correct widespread misannotation, reveal convergence of function and uncover new functions in a subclass of MetX.
PH-Dependent Enantioselectivity of D-amino Acid Oxidase in Aqueous SolutionScientific Reports 7, 2995
