Environmental health

- Scientific Reports 7, 1660
Climate change may alter human physical activity patterns
Obradovich and Fowler use data on participation in physical activity from 1.9 million US residents from 2002–2012, coupled with daily temperature data, to show that unmitigated climate change is likely to alter future patterns of physical activity.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0097
Weather conditions conducive to Beijing severe haze more frequent under climate change
Severe winter air pollution events, attributed to emissions from development, have increased in Beijing in recent decades. This study looks at how atmospheric conditions contribute and projects climate change will increase conditions favourable to such events.Nature Climate Change 7, 257–262
Keep the doctor at bay
Clean energy initiatives offer a way to realise substantial global health benefits.Nature Energy 2, 17068
Transport emissions: All hail robocabs
Connected and automated vehicles enable new business models, such as self-driving taxis, that could transform transportation. These models have the potential to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse-gas emissions, but only if they are developed with energy use in mind.Nature Climate Change 5, 804–805
Climate impacts: Suffering pollenNature Climate Change 4, 1050
Reply to 'Adaptation to extreme heat in Stockholm County, Sweden'Nature Climate Change 4, 303
Adaptation to extreme heat in Stockholm County, SwedenNature Climate Change 4, 302–303
Human impacts: Winter weather and health
There has been much debate about whether winter warming due to climate change will substantially decrease mortality in that season. Research now finds that cold severity no longer predicts the number of excess winter deaths in England and Wales.Nature Climate Change 4, 173–174