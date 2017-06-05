Energy supply and demand

News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Energy 2, 17092
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Displacement efficiency of alternative energy and trans-provincial imported electricity in China
Alternative energy is widely believed to proportionally displace fossil fuels. Here, the authors analyse displacement values for China between 1995 and 2014 and show that alternative energy, primarily hydropower, displaced ∼1/4 of a unit of fossil electricity, twice the global average.Nature Communications 8, 14590
Research |
The impacts of storing solar energy in the home to reduce reliance on the utility
Tariff structures and network constraints might incentivize storing solar energy in the home to reduce reliance on utilities. This study shows that storing solar energy rather than exporting it to the utility grid could increase electricity consumption as well as CO2, SO2 and NOx emissions.Nature Energy 2, 17001
Research | | open
Thermo-Magneto-Electric Generator Arrays for Active Heat Recovery SystemScientific Reports 7, 41383
Reviews |
Industrial ecology in integrated assessment models
An in-depth review of five major integrated assessment models from an industrial ecology perspective reveals differences between the fields regarding the modelling of linkages in the industrial system.Nature Climate Change 7, 13–20
Research |
Value of storage technologies for wind and solar energy
Energy storage is vital to the widespread rollout of renewable electricity technologies. Modelling shows that energy storage can add value to wind and solar technologies, but cost reduction remains necessary to reach widespread profitability.Nature Climate Change 6, 964–969
News and Comment
News and Views |
Electricity storage: Friend or foe of the networks?
As storage technology progresses it offers a range of solutions and services to users and the electricity industry. A new study explores whether or not this will eventually lead to self-sufficient consumers and spell the end of the networks as we know them.Nature Energy 2, 17092
Editorial |
The balance of power
Britain's energy supply is undergoing a revolution: for the first time since 1880, electricity production was coal-free for 24 hours.Nature Climate Change 7, 377
Research Highlights |
Off-grid electricity: For comfort but not for workNature Energy 2, 17078
Research Highlights |
Electricity reliability: Willingness to pay in NigeriaNature Energy 2, 17063
Research Highlights |
Energy finance: Capital drives transitionNature Energy 2, 17041
Research Highlights |
Energy consumption: Habits determine demandNature Energy 2, 17016