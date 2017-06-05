Energy policy

Definition

Featured

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Editorial |

    It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.

    Nature Energy 2, 17101

  • News and Views |

    As storage technology progresses it offers a range of solutions and services to users and the electricity industry. A new study explores whether or not this will eventually lead to self-sufficient consumers and spell the end of the networks as we know them.

    • Tooraj Jamasb
    Nature Energy 2, 17092

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Early-stage capital providers and clean energy technology incubators are supporting a new wave of innovations focused on end-use efficiency and demand control. This wave complements expanding investments in supply technologies required for electricity sector decarbonization.

    • A. Bumpus
    •  & S. Comello
    Nature Climate Change 7, 382–385

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Technological innovation, often induced by national and subnational policies, can be a key driver of global climate and energy policy ambition and action. A better understanding of the technology–politics feedback link can help to further increase ambitions.

    • Tobias S. Schmidt
    •  & Sebastian Sewerin
    Nature Energy 2, 17084
All News & Comment