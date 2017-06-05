Energy policy

News and Views |
- Nature Energy 2, 17092
Reviews |
Integrating uncertainty into public energy research and development decisions
Publically funded energy technology research is critical for a successful low–carbon energy transition, but future uncertainty means decision–making is difficult. This Review explores the role of expert elicitations, integrated assessment models and decision frameworks in informing energy technology policy.Nature Energy 2, 17071
Research |
Deliberating the perceived risks, benefits, and societal implications of shale gas and oil extraction by hydraulic fracturing in the US and UK
Shale gas and oil production and prospective development are increasing, but methods for shale extraction (‘fracking’) have been met with opposition. This study shows that informed discourse around shale development focussed on risks or doubts about benefits in a similar manner across the US and UK.Nature Energy 2, 17054
Research |
The effectiveness of US energy efficiency building labels
To tackle the high energy consumption of buildings, information programs to promote investment in energy efficiency measures have been introduced. This study compares the effectiveness of three US programs and finds that despite large energy savings, progress is lacking for small and medium sized buildings.Nature Energy 2, 17033
Research |
Achieving net-zero emissions through the reframing of UK national targets in the post-Paris Agreement era
Achieving the global goals of the Paris Agreement requires ambition beyond what is currently contemplated by most governments. This study, based on long-term analysis for the UK, illustrates the challenge of achieving net-zero emissions and the need for a radical re-framing of national climate targets.Nature Energy 2, 17024
Research | | open
Displacement efficiency of alternative energy and trans-provincial imported electricity in China
Alternative energy is widely believed to proportionally displace fossil fuels. Here, the authors analyse displacement values for China between 1995 and 2014 and show that alternative energy, primarily hydropower, displaced ∼1/4 of a unit of fossil electricity, twice the global average.Nature Communications 8, 14590
Research |
Key indicators to track current progress and future ambition of the Paris Agreement
This paper presents interrelated indicators for tracking progress towards the Paris Agreement. Findings show broad consistency with keeping warming below 2 °C, but technological advances are needed to achieve net-zero emissions.Nature Climate Change 7, 118–122
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Energy efficiency: Governance in the EUNature Energy 2, 17097
Editorial |
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
News and Views |
Electricity storage: Friend or foe of the networks?
As storage technology progresses it offers a range of solutions and services to users and the electricity industry. A new study explores whether or not this will eventually lead to self-sufficient consumers and spell the end of the networks as we know them.Nature Energy 2, 17092
Comments and Opinion |
Emerging clean energy technology investment trends
Early-stage capital providers and clean energy technology incubators are supporting a new wave of innovations focused on end-use efficiency and demand control. This wave complements expanding investments in supply technologies required for electricity sector decarbonization.Nature Climate Change 7, 382–385
Comments and Opinion |
Technology as a driver of climate and energy politics
Technological innovation, often induced by national and subnational policies, can be a key driver of global climate and energy policy ambition and action. A better understanding of the technology–politics feedback link can help to further increase ambitions.Nature Energy 2, 17084
Research Highlights |
Off-grid electricity: For comfort but not for workNature Energy 2, 17078