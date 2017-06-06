Energy metabolism
Energy metabolism is the process of generating energy (ATP) from nutrients. Metabolism comprises a series of interconnected pathways that can function in the presence or absence of oxygen. Aerobic metabolism converts one glucose molecule into 30-32 ATP molecules. Fermentation or anaerobic metabolism is less efficient than aerobic metabolism.
Upregulated energy metabolism in the Drosophila mushroom body is the trigger for long-term memory
Energy consumption in the brain is thought to respond to changes in neuronal activity, without informational role. Here the authors show that increased energy flux in the mushroom body, driven by a pair of input dopaminergic neurons, is a command for the formation of long-term memory in Drosophila.Nature Communications 8, 15510
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and the regulation of energy balance
Metabolism-disrupting chemicals (MDCs) are a subclass of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that affect energy homeostasis. Here, Angel Nadal and colleagues review the main mechanisms used by MDCs to alter energy balance, information that should help to identify new MDCs, as well as novel targets of their action.
Regulation of mitochondrial biogenesis in erythropoiesis by mTORC1-mediated protein translation
Two papers by Liu et al. and Ansó et al. study the post-transcriptional regulation of mitochondrial factors in erythropoiesis and the role of RISP-mediated mitochondrial respiration in fetal and adult HSC function via metabolites and epigenetic changes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 626–638
Immune regulation: IL-10 targets macrophage metabolism
The anti-inflammatory effects of IL-10 involve mTORC1-regulated metabolic and autophagic pathways in macrophages.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 345
Renal physiology: Burning calories to excrete salt
New findings challenge the dogma that high salt intake leads to increased thirst, water intake and diuresis. Titze and colleagues show that salt loading activates an adaptive regulatory network in the kidney, muscle and liver, which enables the reprioritization of energy metabolism to conserve plasma water in the setting of high salt intake.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 323–324
Metabolism: Adipose and nonadipose effects of FGF21 delineatedNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 314
Immunometabolism: ER stress drives obesity by reducing energy expenditureNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315
Stem cells: A case of metabolic identity in the intestinal crypt
Metabolism: Narciclasine boosts energy metabolismNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 189