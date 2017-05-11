Research | | open
- Scientific Reports 7, 1730
Energy scaling of targeted optimal control of complex networks
The energy required to control a dynamical complex network can be prohibitively large when there are only a few control inputs. Here the authors demonstrate that if only a subset of the network is targeted the energy requirements decrease exponentially.Nature Communications 8, 15145
Hierarchical Decomposition for Betweenness Centrality Measure of Complex NetworksScientific Reports 7, 46491
Reply to ‘Comments on “Evidence of the hydrogen release mechanism in bulk MgH2”’Scientific Reports 7, 43720
Reducing Cascading Failure Risk by Increasing Infrastructure Network InterdependenceScientific Reports 7, 44499
News and Comment
Accelerating investments in power in sub-Saharan Africa
Private sector investments in African power generation play an increasingly important role in addressing the continent's electricity supply shortages. Our analysis of investment trends in sub-Saharan Africa reveals some key success factors.Nature Energy 2, 17005
Electricity supply: Corruption and reliabilityNature Energy 2, 16209
Capacity mechanisms: More flexibility reduces costNature Energy 1, 16197
Electricity distribution networks: Changing regulatory approaches
Increasing the penetration of distributed generation and smart grid technologies requires substantial investments. A study proposes an innovative approach that combines four regulatory tools to provide economic incentives for distribution system operators to facilitate these innovative practices.Nature Energy 1, 16139
Energy infrastructure: Mapping future electricity demand
Electricity distribution system planners rely on estimations of future energy demand to build adequate supply, but these are complicated to achieve. An approach that combines spatially resolved projections of population movement and climate change offers a method for building better demand maps to mid-century.Nature Energy 1, 16116
Hydrogen on the rise
Using hydrogen as an energy carrier has long been discussed as a route to a greener future, and although headway has been less significant than many hoped, recent developments point to tangible progress.Nature Energy 1, 16127