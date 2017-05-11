Energy grids and networks

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1730
Energy scaling of targeted optimal control of complex networks
The energy required to control a dynamical complex network can be prohibitively large when there are only a few control inputs. Here the authors demonstrate that if only a subset of the network is targeted the energy requirements decrease exponentially.Nature Communications 8, 15145
Hierarchical Decomposition for Betweenness Centrality Measure of Complex NetworksScientific Reports 7, 46491
Reducing Cascading Failure Risk by Increasing Infrastructure Network InterdependenceScientific Reports 7, 44499
Modelling the potential for wind energy integration on China’s coal-heavy electricity grid
Increasing generation of clean energy from wind resources will help China meet its 2030 energy-mix target and combat climate change. Davidson et al. model the wind energy generation potential of China, estimating a grid-integrated potential of 2.6 PWh per year in 2030.Nature Energy 1, 16086
Large-scale data analysis of power grid resilience across multiple US service regions
Power grids often fail during extreme weather events such as hurricanes, leaving millions of customers without electricity. A large-scale analysis of the operation of power grids in an extended geographical area now reveals that such events exacerbate vulnerabilities that are obscured during normal operation.Nature Energy 1, 16052
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Electricity supply: Corruption and reliabilityNature Energy 2, 16209
Research Highlights |
Capacity mechanisms: More flexibility reduces costNature Energy 1, 16197
News and Views |
Electricity distribution networks: Changing regulatory approaches
Increasing the penetration of distributed generation and smart grid technologies requires substantial investments. A study proposes an innovative approach that combines four regulatory tools to provide economic incentives for distribution system operators to facilitate these innovative practices.Nature Energy 1, 16139
Research Highlights |
Gas and electricity investments: A costly uncouplingNature Energy 1, 16065
News and Views |
Electricity grid: When the lights go out
The resilience of distribution power grids is put to the test by daily operations as well as by extreme weather events such as hurricanes. An analysis of blackout data in upstate New York now reveals that larger blackouts have a disproportionate effect on grid reliability.Nature Energy 1, 16059