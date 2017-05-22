Comments and Opinion |
Bring behaviour into the digital transformation
Smart technologies in the energy sector could benefit from social science research — and vice versa.
News and Views |
Energy-saving programmes are increasingly targeted at children to encourage household energy conservation. A study involving the assignment of energy-saving interventions to Girl Scouts shows that a child-focused intervention can improve energy-saving behaviours among children and their parents.
