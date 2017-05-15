Energy and behaviour

News and Views |
- Nature Energy 2, 17077
Tailored emails prompt electric vehicle owners to engage with tariff switching information
Deliberating the perceived risks, benefits, and societal implications of shale gas and oil extraction by hydraulic fracturing in the US and UK
Shale gas and oil production and prospective development are increasing, but methods for shale extraction (‘fracking’) have been met with opposition. This study shows that informed discourse around shale development focussed on risks or doubts about benefits in a similar manner across the US and UK.Nature Energy 2, 17054
The effectiveness of US energy efficiency building labels
To tackle the high energy consumption of buildings, information programs to promote investment in energy efficiency measures have been introduced. This study compares the effectiveness of three US programs and finds that despite large energy savings, progress is lacking for small and medium sized buildings.Nature Energy 2, 17033
Potential for widespread electrification of personal vehicle travel in the United States
Large-scale adoption of electric vehicles will only occur if the needs of individual drivers are met. Here the authors present a model of the energy consumption of personal vehicles in the USA, allowing an evaluation of the adoption potential of electric vehicles.Nature Energy 1, 16112
Effects of a behaviour change intervention for Girl Scouts on child and parent energy-saving behaviours
Behavioural interventions targeting children can influence the whole family, making them attractive for energy-saving schemes. Boudet et al. use 30 Girl Scout groups to test interventions on residential and food and transport energy behaviours and find they have potential for increasing energy saving.Nature Energy 1, 16091
News and Comment
I'm not surprised
It is easy to conflate what is known based on the scientific literature and what feels known because it is intuitive. However, empirical validation and precision are particularly critical for policy-relevant behavioural research, regardless of whether the results are surprising.Nature Energy 2, 17101
Public engagement: Trust and scepticismNature Energy 2, 17100
Bring behaviour into the digital transformation
Smart technologies in the energy sector could benefit from social science research — and vice versa.Nature Energy 2, 17085
Energy use behaviour: A window of opportunity
The environmental impact of electric vehicles depends on the kind of energy used to charge them. They are typically charged at peak times, when extra fossil fuels are needed to meet energy demands. A study shows that e-mails targeting electric vehicle charging for new owners can be effective for promoting greener charging behaviours.Nature Energy 2, 17077
Solar PV adoption: Incentives and behaviourNature Energy 2, 17066
Energy conservation behaviour: Real-time feedbackNature Energy 2, 17040