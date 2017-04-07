Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
The disparate origins of ovarian cancers: pathogenesis and prevention strategies
Ovarian cancer comprises a broad range of histologically and genetically different tumours. In this Opinion article, Karnezis et al. explore the different origins of ovarian cancers and how these contribute to our understanding of genetic and environmental risk to better prevent and treat these tumours.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 65–74
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Reproductive endocrinology: Puberty timing and cancer risk
Research Highlights |
Gynaecological cancer: SLN staging for endometrial cancerNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 200
Comments and Opinion |
The effect of genotypes and parent of origin on cancer risk and age of cancer development in PMS2 mutation carriersGenetics in Medicine 18, 405–409
Research Highlights |
Genetics: New classification for endometrial cancer puts genes in POLE positionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 10, 304
Research Highlights |
Radiotherapy: Avoiding EBRT for those without high-risk endometrial cancer